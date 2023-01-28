Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.