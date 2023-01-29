6-over 78 by Scott Harrington in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Harrington hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 69th at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Harrington reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Harrington at 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Harrington got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Harrington's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 8 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Harrington chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 6 over for the round.