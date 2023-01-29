Scott Brown shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day in 72nd at 10 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Brown had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Brown's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Brown chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Brown at 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 6 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 7 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Brown reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Brown at 6 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.