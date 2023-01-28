Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kodaira at 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.