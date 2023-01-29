Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Stevens hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Stevens got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stevens's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stevens's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Stevens's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stevens at 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.

Stevens his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stevens to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Stevens had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.