  • Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

    Highlights

    During the final round broadcast of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, CBS's Amanda Balionis talks to Sam Ryder's mom, Kelly, to get her reaction to seeing her son contending on Sunday.