Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Ryder got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.