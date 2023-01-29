-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder's mom talks about seeing her son contend at Farmers
During the final round broadcast of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, CBS's Amanda Balionis talks to Sam Ryder's mom, Kelly, to get her reaction to seeing her son contending on Sunday.
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
Ryder got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 189 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.
