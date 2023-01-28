  • Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.