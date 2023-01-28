Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Theegala's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.