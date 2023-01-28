S.Y. Noh shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

S.Y. Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Noh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Noh at 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.