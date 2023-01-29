S.H. Kim shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

S.H. Kim hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.