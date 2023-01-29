10-over 82 by Ryan Palmer in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ryan Palmer hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Palmer his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Palmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 6 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 7 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 8 over for the round.