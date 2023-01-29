Robby Shelton shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Shelton's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Shelton's tee shot went 134 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Shelton's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.