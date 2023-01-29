Rickie Fowler finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Fowler's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Fowler hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Fowler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Fowler at 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Fowler at 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Fowler's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Fowler tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.