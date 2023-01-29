  • Rickie Fowler finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler closes with birdie on 72nd hole at Farmers

