Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Peter Malnati's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.