Paul Haley II shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Paul Haley II hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Haley II hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Haley II's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 570-yard par-5 18th, Haley II reached the green in 4 and rolled a 53-foot putt saving par. This put Haley II at 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Haley II's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.