  • Paul Haley II shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Paul Haley II makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Haley II's hybrid tee shot leads to birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Paul Haley II makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.