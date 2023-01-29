Nick Hardy shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 13th, Hardy hit his 126 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 1 over for the round.