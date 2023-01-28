Michael Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thompson hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Thompson hit his 114 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Thompson chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Thompson's his second shot went 21 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.