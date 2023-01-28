Michael Kim shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Kim's tee shot went 131 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.