Strong putting brings Max Homa a 6-under 66 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Max Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.