-
-
Strong putting brings Max Homa a 6-under 66 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2023
-
Highlights
Max Homa speaks after winning Farmers
After a final-round 66 to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open by two shots, Max Homa talks about his patience, his confidence and motivation that helped him win his sixth PGA TOUR title.
Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
Max Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Homa hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
-
-