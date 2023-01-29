  • Strong putting brings Max Homa a 6-under 66 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • After a final-round 66 to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open by two shots, Max Homa talks about his patience, his confidence and motivation that helped him win his sixth PGA TOUR title.
    Highlights

    Max Homa speaks after winning Farmers

