  • Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy reaches in two and birdies at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.