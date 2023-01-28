Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 2 over for the round.

At the 570-yard par-5 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 2 over for the round.