Luke List shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, List suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to even-par for the round.