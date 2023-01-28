Lanto Griffin shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Griffin's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 5 over for the round.