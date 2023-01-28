Kevin Yu shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Yu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Yu's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Yu had a 353-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Yu to 3 over for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 4 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Yu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yu to 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Yu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 5 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to 6 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yu to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Yu's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Yu hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 5 over for the round.