Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Tway's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Tway's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.