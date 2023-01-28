Kevin Streelman shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 60th at 5 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Streelman his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Streelman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 3 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 4 over for the round.