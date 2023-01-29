Keegan Bradley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bradley finished his day in 2nd at 11 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Keegan Bradley hit an approach shot from 143 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bradley's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Bradley chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.