Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thomas's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Thomas's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Thomas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Thomas at 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Thomas's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Thomas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.