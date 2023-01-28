Justin Suh putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Justin Suh got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Suh hit his 73 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Suh at even-par for the round.