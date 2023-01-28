  • Justin Suh putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh makes a 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Suh curls in 35-foot eagle putt at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh makes a 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.