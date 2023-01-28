Justin Rose finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rose chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Rose at 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 13th, Rose hit his 192 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 227-yard par-3 green 16th, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.