Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bramlett's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.