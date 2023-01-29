  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm makes birdie on No. 14 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.