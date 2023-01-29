Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Rahm got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rahm's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.