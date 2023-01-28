-
-
Jimmy Walker shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 28, 2023
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker makes birdie on No. 6 at Farmers
In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to even for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
-
-