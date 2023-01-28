Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 4 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 4 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Vegas hit his 101 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.