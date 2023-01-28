  • Jason Day shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day gets up and down to birdie No. 18 at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.