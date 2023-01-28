Jason Day shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Day chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Day's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.