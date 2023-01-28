Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Matsuyama's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 218 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.