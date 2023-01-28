Harry Higgs shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Higgs to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Higgs hit his 83 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Higgs hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Higgs at 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.