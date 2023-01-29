Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Woodland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Woodland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.