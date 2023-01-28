6-over 78 by Garrick Higgo in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Garrick Higgo hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Higgo had a fantastic chip-in on the 201-yard par-3 third. His his second shot went 20 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Higgo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Higgo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 5 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 6 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Higgo's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.