Erik Barnes putts well in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Erik Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 13th at 4 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Erik Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Barnes's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Barnes hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

Barnes hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.