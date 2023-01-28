Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

Grillo his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Grillo's 193 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.