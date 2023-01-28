-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 28, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at even-par for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Frittelli hit his 225 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
