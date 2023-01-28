Dean Burmester shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Dean Burmester hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Burmester missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Burmester hit his 121 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burmester to 3 over for the round.