8-over 80 by Davis Thompson in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 69th at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Thompson's tee shot went 139 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 6 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 8 over for the round.