Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 3rd at 10 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Morikawa's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Morikawa had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.