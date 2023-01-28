Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 final round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Cameron Champ got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cameron Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Champ got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Champ his third shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Champ hit an approach shot from 198 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 5 over for the round.