Callum Tarren shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Callum Tarren hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Tarren hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Tarren's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.