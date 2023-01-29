  • 11-over 83 by Byeong Hun An in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An drains 16-footer for birdie at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.