11-over 83 by Byeong Hun An in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 62nd at 6 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

An got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 3 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, An hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, An got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing An to 6 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 9 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 10 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, An tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 12 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 11 over for the round.