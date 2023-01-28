  • Strong putting brings Brent Grant an even-par round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

    Highlights

    Brent Grant holes out eagle from 97 yards at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Brent Grant holes his 97-yard approach for eagle at the par-5 18th hole.