Strong putting brings Brent Grant an even-par round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brent Grant hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grant finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Brent Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brent Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Grant's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.