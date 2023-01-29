Brendan Steele shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brendan Steele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Steele hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Steele's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Steele's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 3 over for the round.