Ben Griffin putts himself to an even-par final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Ben Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ben Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Griffin hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.