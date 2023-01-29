Austin Cook shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook hit 7 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cook his second shot went 43 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.